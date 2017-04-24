MSU Opens Downtown Business Center

MSU's Division of Strategic Partnerships has opened up shop in Mankato's Old Town commercial district.

Their goal: to create more opportunities for students as well as local and regional businesses.

"Businesses and the community can come here and find out about the university and find ways to partner and then in the center for innovation entrepreneurship," Vice President of Strategic Planning, Michael Gustafson said.

The division includes the center for Talent Development and Small Business Development, along with the University's new Center for Innovation Entrepreneurship.

Being closer to the local business community will not only benefit students but businesses.

"It could be things like research, we're good at that. It could be projects, student projects. It could be something as simple as internships and hiring some of our top talent," Gustafson said.

"At the university students had really no real space in which to launch their businesses and so for students to be in the center with the resources to launch their business the plan is actually to have multimedia kind of resources and also just to be in an environment where there around other entrepreneurs." College of Business Dean, Brenda Flannery said.

And with many small business owners in Old Town, the location on North Riverfront Drive provides a lot of opportunity.

"We're going to have business owners in here all the time and that's a great thing for the students. They're hungry for it; they're excited to talk to other business people," Director of Innovation Entrepreneur Center, Yvonne Cariveau said.

Business owners in Old Town are excited to see what this brings for the future.

"It's going to allow us to kind of feed off that energy from MSU and that young energy that we need down here," Friesen's Owner, Tony Friesen said.

"The unique businesses and challenges that we all face and that we're doing this on our own and on the ground up and we're just excited to share with them and work with them and hopefully see them stick around as well," Midtown Tavern Owner, Angie Proehl said.

