Highway 22 Project Update

Road Construction progress continues for Highway 22 after a little delay from Mother Nature.

Grading for the project was set to start last week, but after receiving a little over an inch of rain, crews had to put it off.

They hope to start the grading process this week.

"Right now they got the bridge removed on site down by Beaufort. They are working on a stream diversion to bypass some of the river to start construction of the new piers and removing the old piers. They are going to try and remove and get that set this week with hopes of starting the try piles next with the new piers," Project Supervisor, Adam Schendel said.

The first stage of Highway 22 project completion date is set for October 20th.

--KEYC News 12