Minnesota Measles Outbreak Grows to 20 Cases

Minnesota health officials say an outbreak of measles has grown to 20 cases.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Monday that eight new infections have been confirmed. The cases have all occurred within the Somali-American community in Hennepin County.

Officials are urging parents to get the measles vaccine for themselves and their children if they are unvaccinated.

Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director at the Minnesota Health Department, says the outbreak could exceed the 2011 outbreak of 26 cases.

So far, all of those infected with measles in this outbreak are 5 years old or younger. Exposure has occurred at several day care centers.

Measles can lead to hospitalization and even death and spreads easily among unvaccinated people. Symptoms include coughing, sore throat, fever and a blotchy skin rash.

