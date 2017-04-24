Steele County Administrator Resigns

Steele County's administrator has resigned.



The county board accepted Laura Elvebak's resignation at a special meeting this past Friday, April 21.

She was hired to the position in 2015.

Before, Elvebak served as the county administrator for Waseca County.

According to the county, after a recent performance evaluation by the board, the commissioners decided to go in a new direction with administrative staff.

?

--KEYC News 12