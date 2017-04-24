MSU Fraternity Uses Sledgehammer to Raise Money

Minnesota State University students found a way to get through finals while raising money for a good cause.

Every semester, the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity at MSU hosts a car smash for students to take their frustrations out on during finals week. For a small donation, you can grab a sledge hammer and go to town. Proceeds will go to support the ALS Association.



"We just want to raise money for ALS. We're pretty passionate about giving back to the community and helping out causes greater than ourselves, it's a big foundation of our fraternities and finding fun and creative ways to do it and get more people involved," Phi Delta Theta brother Brett Marshall said.



The car smash continues Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Centennial Student Union Mall. Phi Delta Theta will present a check to the ALS Association this Saturday during the ALS Walk at Sibley Park.

-KEYC News 12