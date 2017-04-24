Group Wants to Recognize Marine With New Scoreboard

Waseca may soon have a unique way to honor the memory of a fallen Marine. What this means for the small town and the families of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.



Two Waseca residents hope to rename the Waseca High School Football Field, the Corporal Caleb Erickson Memorial Field. Erickson was a 2012 graduate of Waseca and was killed in action in 2014. Organizers have already received support from the Waseca American Legion, now they're asking the rest of the community to lend theirs.



"We approached the school board and that's where the permission needs to come from. We're trying to garner community support through petitions. We encourage anybody to write a letter to the school board," Caleb Erickson Memorial Group member Kelly Skogen said.



They're hoping for approval by June so they can unveil the new sign on August 26th, Caleb Erickson Memorial Day. It will come at no cost to the taxpayers. Veteran groups, the community and the Caleb Erickson Memorial Group will raise the money to place the sign above the scoreboard.



"The scoreboard needs to be updated it's fading and chipping and in a little disrepair so we would like to do raise funds for the school and we'd like to move the flagpole next to the sign," owner of 4 Seasons Athletics Jeremiah Miller said. Miller is also a member of the Minnesota National Guard, who have nothing to do with this proposal for the field.



"When we stand at our football games and we put our hand on our heart to look up at that sign and see his name on it with the flag hopefully next to it, I hope that we can all remember not only just him but all veterans that serve and protect and keep us safe," Skogen said.



A petition is steadily gaining signatures. Caleb's Memorial Group will continue to do whatever it takes to get the word out and keep his memory alive for his family and for Waseca.

-KEYC News 12