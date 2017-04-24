KEYC - Loyola Baseball Off To Hot Start

Loyola Baseball Off To Hot Start

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The Mankato Loyola baseball team is exceeding expectations under new head coach Jeff Reese with an eight game winning streak to start the Crusaders season!

Strong pitching defense and timely hitting are all powering the Crusaders to solid start this season.

The squad's 8–0  doing all of the little things to be successful.

"Pitching, obviously we're only averaging giving up two runs a game so far, so our pitching staff is doing well, and obviously making all the plays if you're only giving up that many runs a game," said Luke Sellner, Loyola senior. 

Head coach Jeff Reese sports more than 30 years of baseball coaching experience and is having a smooth transition in his first year at Loyola.

"Kids have been working really hard, and when I first took the job, they were thinking, 'well they might be .500 or a little better,' but getting off to a great start really helps the confidence and the momentum, and hopefully we can keep it going for a while," said Reese.

The streak hasn't come without a couple of tests along the way eking out two extra innings victories so far.

"I think it boosts our confidence, because it shows even though we're in extra innings, we're still trying our best, and playing to the best of our abilities," said Caleb Fogal, Loyola 8th grader. 

"Both the extra inning games against St. Clair and JWP has helped all of the players grow and get into that situation early in the year that they may end up in the playoffs, and just having guts and grit to get through that situation is very very good to see," said Rick Sellner, Loyola assistant coach. 

Executing the fundamentals, and starting off 2017 on the right foot.

--KEYC News 12

  • KEYC News 12 SportsSportsMore>>

  • Bradford/Bridgewater Both in Mankato for Camp in 2017

    Bradford/Bridgewater Both in Mankato for Camp in 2017

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:48:08 GMT

    Following Bridgewater's tragic injury last pre–season, Sam Bradford stepped up as QB one. This Training Camp they're both in Mankato entering the final year of their respective contracts with a number of variables up in the air. Minnesota quarterback Sam Bradford enters his first training camp in Mankato as the starter, while Teddy Bridgewater tries to recover, and get off the active/PUP list. "Right now, I can't even think long term, I have to take it one day at a time...

    Following Bridgewater's tragic injury last pre–season, Sam Bradford stepped up as QB one. This Training Camp they're both in Mankato entering the final year of their respective contracts with a number of variables up in the air. Minnesota quarterback Sam Bradford enters his first training camp in Mankato as the starter, while Teddy Bridgewater tries to recover, and get off the active/PUP list. "Right now, I can't even think long term, I have to take it one day at a time...

  • All Access With Rodney Adams

    All Access With Rodney Adams

    Thursday, July 27 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-07-27 23:53:54 GMT

    Minnesota Vikings fifth round pick Rodney Adams is already a fan favorite at training camp, and is documenting his journey with a YouTube channel as he tries to make the Vikes roster.

    Minnesota Vikings fifth round pick Rodney Adams is already a fan favorite at training camp, and is documenting his journey with a YouTube channel as he tries to make the Vikes roster.

  • Teddy Bridgewater's Return: 'I Know It's Going To Happen'

    Teddy Bridgewater's Return: 'I Know It's Going To Happen'

    Thursday, July 27 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-07-27 23:51:12 GMT

    Teddy Bridgewater says he hasn't had any setbacks in his recovery from the massive injury to his left knee he suffered nearly a year ago in practice with the Minnesota Vikings. 

    Teddy Bridgewater says he hasn't had any setbacks in his recovery from the massive injury to his left knee he suffered nearly a year ago in practice with the Minnesota Vikings. 

  • Peppers in the Park

    Peppers in the Park

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-07-27 03:53:20 GMT

    Tuesday night, current and former Peppers players, coaches and their families  all gathered at Sibley Park in Mankato for the annual Peppers in the Park event. 

    Tuesday night, current and former Peppers players, coaches and their families  all gathered at Sibley Park in Mankato for the annual Peppers in the Park event. 

  • Griffen Signs Extension with Vikings

    Griffen Signs Extension with Vikings

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-07-27 03:42:06 GMT
    The Minnesota Vikings have signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen to a contract extension.
    The Minnesota Vikings have signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen to a contract extension.

  • Vikings Reflect on Training Camp in Mankato

    Vikings Reflect on Training Camp in Mankato

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-07-26 23:54:35 GMT

    For the 52nd time, the Minnesota Vikings have checked into MSU for training camp.

    For the 52nd time, the Minnesota Vikings have checked into MSU for training camp.

  • Ries Named NPF Pitcher of the Week

    Ries Named NPF Pitcher of the Week

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:44:22 GMT

    Eagle Lake-native, Coley Ries was named NPF Pitcher of the Week. Out of four pitchers, the former Mav tossed the most innings (with nine) and had no earned or unearned runs. The national champion pitcher only gave up five hits and struck out seven batters for the Texas Charge.

    Eagle Lake-native, Coley Ries was named NPF Pitcher of the Week. Out of four pitchers, the former Mav tossed the most innings (with nine) and had no earned or unearned runs. The national champion pitcher only gave up five hits and struck out seven batters for the Texas Charge.

  • C.J. Ham Sees Multiple Routes To Roster Spot

    C.J. Ham Sees Multiple Routes To Roster Spot

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-07-25 23:46:43 GMT

    Last year, Vikings running back C.J. Ham made the most of an opportunity by signing with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent and securing a spot on the practice squad.

    Last year, Vikings running back C.J. Ham made the most of an opportunity by signing with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent and securing a spot on the practice squad.