Loyola Baseball Off To Hot Start

The Mankato Loyola baseball team is exceeding expectations under new head coach Jeff Reese with an eight game winning streak to start the Crusaders season!

Strong pitching defense and timely hitting are all powering the Crusaders to solid start this season.

The squad's 8–0 doing all of the little things to be successful.

"Pitching, obviously we're only averaging giving up two runs a game so far, so our pitching staff is doing well, and obviously making all the plays if you're only giving up that many runs a game," said Luke Sellner, Loyola senior.

Head coach Jeff Reese sports more than 30 years of baseball coaching experience and is having a smooth transition in his first year at Loyola.

"Kids have been working really hard, and when I first took the job, they were thinking, 'well they might be .500 or a little better,' but getting off to a great start really helps the confidence and the momentum, and hopefully we can keep it going for a while," said Reese.

The streak hasn't come without a couple of tests along the way eking out two extra innings victories so far.

"I think it boosts our confidence, because it shows even though we're in extra innings, we're still trying our best, and playing to the best of our abilities," said Caleb Fogal, Loyola 8th grader.

"Both the extra inning games against St. Clair and JWP has helped all of the players grow and get into that situation early in the year that they may end up in the playoffs, and just having guts and grit to get through that situation is very very good to see," said Rick Sellner, Loyola assistant coach.

Executing the fundamentals, and starting off 2017 on the right foot.

