JWP Upgrading Football Field

Tuesday night, current and former Peppers players, coaches and their families all gathered at Sibley Park in Mankato for the annual Peppers in the Park event.
For the 52nd time, the Minnesota Vikings have checked into MSU for training camp.
Eagle Lake-native, Coley Ries was named NPF Pitcher of the Week. Out of four pitchers, the former Mav tossed the most innings (with nine) and had no earned or unearned runs. The national champion pitcher only gave up five hits and struck out seven batters for the Texas Charge.
Last year, Vikings running back C.J. Ham made the most of an opportunity by signing with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent and securing a spot on the practice squad.
For the first time in a decade, the Vikings are without Adrian Peterson at Vikings training camp. A free agent and a high draft pick hope to step up and take over the workload.
The Minnesota Vikings placed running back Latavius Murray on the physically unable to perform list Monday, and put defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd on the non-football injury list.
The Minnesota Vikings rookies and select Veterans opened training camp in Mankato Monday. The coaches had the rookies and select veterans reported early to give them an extra opportunity to get reacquainted with the terminology and expectations of training camp, so they'll be ready to go when the rest of the team reports on Wednesday.
