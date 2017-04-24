JWP Upgrading Football Field

The Bulldog football team is getting a brand new home.

The Janesville Waldorf Pemberton school board approved a plan to revamp the track and football field.

"The actual athletic facility in itself hasn't really been addressed since about 1971 when it was first constructed," said Bill Adams, JWP superintendent.

Just last week, the Janesville Waldorf Pemberton school district gave the okay to spend nearly four million dollars to upgrade athletic facilities.

Two of the bigger projects include swapping out the grass for an artificial field along with ditching the old track for a new all–weather surface while also changing the layout of their ball fields.

"The softball field will be moved from its current location down to that complex so we'll have a true athletic varsity complex where the softball field will be in the same location as the rest of the events. The whole premise behind doing this is if you drive down there now, you could see there is standing water. We have major drainage issues, broken tile, not enough tile to be able to get the water out of that area, so that's an issue. In addition to that, the track is an unsafe track, the rim around the outside of the track are falling out and becoming a tripping hazard. The football field, the bleachers are behind the track, and the light poles are in front of the track so when you're sitting, the light poles are in front of you in areas," said Adams.

In addition to that, the district's increasing seating capacity and upgrading the concession stand making it a destination for playoff football.

And creating quite the venue for fans to cheer on their beloved Bulldogs.

Construction begins later this month, and the project will be complete before the Bulldogs home opener this fall.

--KEYC News 12