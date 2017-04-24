Ries Wins Third Straight NSIC Pitcher of the Week Honors

MSU senior Coley Ries went 3-0 last week, tallying 44 strike-outs. MSU's all-time win leader earned her 100th career victory with her perfect game against Northern State on Saturday. On Sunday, the former Mankato East Cougar followed that up with a second straight perfect game topping MSU Moorhead on senior day with 18 strikeouts. The Eagle Lake native's performance earned Ries NSIC pitcher of the week honors for the 3rd straight week. That's the 5th time she's nabbed the award this season and the 12th of her career. The Mavericks are currently riding a 14-game win streak entering Tuesday's conference double header at Upper Iowa.