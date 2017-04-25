Lena Dunham Plans To Take Feminist Lenny Letter On The Road

Now that "Girls'' has wrapped its six-year run, the women behind the series are focusing on their other female-centered project: turning their biweekly digital newsletter, Lenny, into a real-life experience.

Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner announced a six-city tour Tuesday that will bring LennyLetter.com to life as a variety show.

The ``Lenny: America IRL'' tour will launch May 31 in St. Louis, and includes stops in Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Minnesota; Des Moines, Iowa; and Lexington, Kentucky. Tickets go on sale Friday

The program will feature music, comedy and spoken word performances around the theme of what it means to be an American right now.

Dunham said she was inspired to create opportunities for women to gather and share ideas after the presidential election.