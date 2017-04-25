Adrian Peterson Finalizes Two-Year Contract With New Orleans Saints

Adrian Peterson will begin the 2017 NFL season at U.S. bank Stadium, but he won't be wearing purple and gold.

The 32–year–old agreed to a two year deal with the New Orleans Saints, according to the NFL.

The deal is worth a base value of $7 million, and includes a one year deal plus a one year option.

His 2017 and 2018 compensation is set for $3.5 million.

Peterson, the 2012 league MVP, played 10 seasons for the Vikings.

He ran 37 times for 72 yards last season after tearing his meniscus in a September game.

The Saints open the season against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 11.