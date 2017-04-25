MnDOT Honors Workers Killed On Minnesota Roadways

Mankato MnDOT workers mark Memorial Day by honoring workers who were killed or injured while working on Minnesota roads.

Each year in Minnesota an average of seven people die in work zone crashes.

Since 1960, 34 MnDOT workers and 15 private sector contractors have died, including two from the MnDOT District serving southwest Minnesota.

"It reminds us of the people we've lost. It's a memory that way but it also reminds us to be safe on the job and hopefully will prevent any accidents in the future, especially serious ones," MnDOT Transportation Generalist, Mike Hanly said.

In 2015, there were over 16–hundred traffic–crashes and 10 motorist fatalities in Minnesota road work zones.

Data shows that roadway construction workers are killed at a rate nearly three times higher than construction workers in other areas and 8 times higher than general industry workers.

Workers Memorial Day started in 1970, and is marked internationally on April 28.

