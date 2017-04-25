One Sent To Hospital In Fairmont After Crash On Hwy 15

A crash between two Fairmont residents Monday afternoon sent one to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol report says around 3:30 p.m., 93 year old Stella Stade was westbound on Victoria Drive in Fairmont trying to cross Highway 15 when 81 year old Robert Siems collided with her heading north on the highway. Siems received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to MCHS Fairmont. It is unknown if Siems was wearing his seatbelt. Stade was wearing her seatbelt and was uninjured.

---KEYC News 12