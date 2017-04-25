Local Authorities Investigating Scheduled Blast At Local Quarry

Residents in Mankato and North Mankato were wondering if the communities experienced an earthquake Tuesday morning.

Just after 11:00 Tuesday morning a controlled blast was conducted in the quarry at 900 Cleveland Avenue. According to a release from the city and from many phone calls received at KEYC News 12, a vibration was felt through most of the river valley.

The city says that it is suspected due to weather, overpressure may have caused a "pressure wave."

The city of Mankato says there were no injuries or reports of damage at this time.

Jordan Sands has suspended all blasts at this site until further notice. The incident is under investigation.

