Hope and Faith Floral Re-Opens in Downtown Madelia

Hope and Faith Floral resumes operations today after the February 2016 Madelia Fire destroyed their business.

Owner, Ryan Visher says the rebuild was a community effort and the support from Madelia helped get them through the last 15 months.

"From the night that I responded to that fire being on the fire department, it's been a long long long road. To come in and have a lot of the same staff we had before it's like we're just continuing on a community tradition," Owner, Ryan Visher said.

"It's very exciting. It's so nice to walk down main street and see them back again. It was so tough to see it when the fire hit. We didn't see it for a month or two months afterward and it was still devastating to us and this is just a blessing to us to have a re-opening," Madelia Resident, Barbara Sorenson said.

Hope and Faith Floral is the third business to re-open in the newly built section of downtown.

