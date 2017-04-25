THRIVE: Harmful Effects of Smoking

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, tobacco kills more Minnesotans than alcohol, homicides, car accidents, AIDS, illegal drugs, and suicide combined.

"Everybody knows that smoking is bad for you. It ranges from cardiovascular health, whether it's increased risks of heart attacks and strokes. It certainly is known to be harmful with pregnancy. It can affect sexual dysfunction in men and there are all the cancers that are associated with it," Mankato Clinic Primary Care Physician, Dr. John Benson said.

Reports say 580,000 Minnesotans, 14.4 percent of the state's population, still smoke.

While most people believe people become addicted from the nicotine in cigarettes, Dr. Benson says that actually isn't the main concern.

"When people start smoking and they smoke for years and years it becomes very comfortable and so the brain is use to that and use to the habits thereof. Getting through nicotine is really only a 5 to 7 day issue but once you get past the nicotine then you have all the other chemicals in a cigarette not to mention the habit of smoking which is comforting," Dr. Benson said.

Not only are smokers harming themselves by smoking, but others through secondhand smoke.

"Parents often times come in and they say well I crack the windows or I smoke outside but they often come in with clothes smelling of cigarettes and that can also be harmful," Dr. Benson said.

Reports say nearly 6 thousand Minnesotans die every year due to smoking.

--KEYC News 12