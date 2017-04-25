Man Makes Plea Deal in Brown County Deal Death

One of the two men charged in the death of a Brown County Jail inmate has entered a guilty plea.

36-year-old Logan Harris of Lino Lakes pleaded guilty Monday to one count of 3rd degree Conspiracy to Commit Drug Sale.

Charges of 3rd degree murder and drug sales were dismissed.

The agreement calls for Harris to serve 51 months in prison.

Maurice Kimball was serving a sentence in the Brown County in July of 2016 when he was taken to a hospital in the Twin Cities, where he later died.

Harris and another suspect, John Frederickson, were charged the following November with selling drugs to Kimball.

Frederickson, is scheduled to appear in court on May 15.

Harris’ sentencing is set for June 26.

--- KEYC News 12