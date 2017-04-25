Senate Committee Sets Hearing for Branstad's Ambassador Post

A U.S. Senate committee has scheduled a hearing to consider Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad's nomination as ambassador to China.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee announced Tuesday it will hold a hearing May 2 to discuss Branstad's nomination. A spokesman for the Republican governor says it's unclear if the committee will vote that day. Branstad will also need approval from the full Senate.

Branstad is scheduled to be in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday for meetings related to his confirmation.

Branstad has served as Iowa's governor for 23 years, making him the longest-serving governor in U.S. history. Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to become governor if Branstad is confirmed to the diplomatic post.

