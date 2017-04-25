Warrant Issued for Suspect in Columbia Heights Homicide

An arrest warrant is out for the man wanted in a fatal shooting in a northern Minneapolis suburb.

Forty-one-year-old Phillip Leron Miller of Brooklyn Park was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder.

The victim, 31-year-old Philip Charles Borer Nelson of St. Louis Park, was found shot multiple times inside an apartment in Columbia Heights early Thursday.

Nelson's mother tells the Star Tribune her son had gone to his ex-girlfriend's apartment "to take care of a few things," but was gunned down.

The complaint says Miller was holding a soda bottle as he entered the woman's apartment. Investigators say fingerprints found on a bottle in the apartment match Miller's.

Police got a call from employees of a gas station near Miller's apartment saying they had found a handgun in their trash can.

