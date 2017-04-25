People Left Wondering After Controlled Blast Shakes Mankato

Just after 11 a.m. April 25, Jordan Sands, which operates Jefferson Quarry had a scheduled controlled blast.

It's part of normal operations, but this time it sent a vibration through parts of Mankato and North Mankato.

It lasted all of a few seconds but left many people wondering what was going on.

It filled emergency lines and flooded social media.

Liz Loveall said, "Just out of the blue, violent shake and like my chair was shaking, the pens were shaking, they knocked over. The wall was shaking. It was terrifying."

Liz Loveall, who works at Discover Chiropractic on North Riverfront Driver, says she's experienced earthquakes before, but this felt different.

Loveall said, "Immediately my first thought was it was an explosion. Something exploded."

Just down the road, Riverfront Liquor felt the shaking, causing a few bottles fell over, but nothing was damage.

Riverfront Liquor Owner Peter Trocke said, "The first thing I thought was did a truck hit the building, a delivery truck or something. I went outside and walked around and saw nothing and then I noticed all my neighbors are outside looking around."

KEYC News 12's Skycams in downtown Mankato and on the hill captured the shaking.

The blast was strong enough to register on the U.S. Geological Service's sensors at a 2.8 magnitude.

Mankato Department of Public Safety says it appears that weather conditions at the time, with low cloud cover, played a role in the incident.

Mankato Public Safety Commander Dan Schisel said, "Low ceiling or clouds, that when this blast occurred that it was something that they described as a pressure wave as a result of the blast."

Jordan Sands, who operates Jefferson Quarry on 900 Cleveland Street, alerted officials of the blast beforehand.

The city did have a community service officer on site, which is standard, to monitor a controlled explosion for debris and document the incident.

But this time, it caused a vibration surprising many in the community.

For now, Jordan Sands has suspended blasts at the quarry.

The city also has suspended the license for Jordan Sands as they investigate the incident.

Commander Schisel said, "Until we complete an investigation that we're working on with them to determine whether or not this is something they need to consider next time or to reissue this permit that they have."

The City of Mankato is asking anyone with structural damage to report it to the city at 507–387–8600 so it can be inspected by staff.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage.

