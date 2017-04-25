St. Peter Opens Possibility of New Commercial Space

A St. Peter property has been rezoned for use as commercial, leaving it open for developers to offer ideas of what they would like to go there.



The property on South Minnesota Avenue will match the old Mary's Flower site next door, which wasn't developable because of its insufficient size. The property owners had petitioned to rezone their residential property to commercial district in the assumption that it could be sold to the commercial developer of the corner property and provide a sufficient lot for commercial development.



"Now that it's been rezoned they would submit a site development plan and the staff at city hall and the public works department will be reviewing that plan and making sure they meet all the city ordinances, regulations and utility standards that we've identified," Community Development Director Russ Wille said.



There is a lot of speculation over what will go into the space but there has been no final determination as to what will occupy that space.

-KEYC News 12