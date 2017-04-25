Improving The Frank

Franklin Rogers Park is on the shortlist of projects looking to receive local option sales tax funding.

The Mankato City Council looked at a feasibility study for improvements last night.

The Mankato Moondogs would obviously benefit the most from the potential upgrades.

The Frank joins several other proposals across Mankato and North Mankato for the sales tax money.

Council members from both cities will designate funding in the near future.

-- KEYC News 12