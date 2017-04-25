KEYC - Riverblenders Set To Perform 'Mystery at the Mansion'

Riverblenders Set To Perform 'Mystery at the Mansion'

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Connect

The Mankato Riverblenders are bringing you a mystery at the mansion.
 
The Sherlock Holmes-themed combination of acting and song will be performed at the Crossview Covenant Church at three o'clock this Saturday.

Tickets are $15 at the door, $13 advanced.

A separate dinner performance is being held at the Courtyard Marriot afterward.