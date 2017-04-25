KEYC - Jordan Sands Speaks Out On Blast Reverberation

Jordan Sands Speaks Out On Blast Reverberation

By Erika Brooks, Reporter
MANKATO, Minn. -

Following Tuesday morning's unexpected concussion from a Jordan Sands blast, the company has come forward with a statement while homeowners near the site react.

Nearly every day at the Jefferson Quarry, Jordan Sands conducts a routine and controlled blast. As soon as today's finished though, it was apparent that the reverberation was more excessive than what has been experienced in the past.
 
"It's an after event that at this point is an anomaly and we're investigating. We'll probably reach out to some folks from the state as well maybe some geologists for example just to see. Our initial thought was it was related to the weather, so we will continue to look into that as well," Jordan Sands Vice President Brett Skilbred said.
 
Jordan Sands monitors every blast done at the quarry and they are unsure what happened to make this one different.
 
"From a blasting perspective as far as the way the material released, the way that the entire blast was executed everything was very consistent with our standard procedures and there was nothing that we saw in our data that this after event should have occurred," Skilbred said.
 
Kathleen Falk lives less than a half mile from the quarry. For the last 11 years she's dealt with the blasts at the quarry but this morning, she says something was different.
 
"The first time I heard it I thought trains had derailed down here on 3rd Ave. it was that big. And today the city of Mankato heard it for the first time, that's what I hear every day only ten times worse, it literally moves under my feet," Falk said.
 
Falk says she has had to fix cabinets and cannot have glass fixtures on her lights. She also says the blasts have caused a crack in her garage floor.
 
"This has affected my property, the value of my property as well as my health. I just hope that the garage gets fixed and we're done blasting," Falk said.
 
"At this point there's nothing that tells us there's an issue with the blast itself and how it was conducted and so as we begin to understand more about why the after event happened, we'll certainly take that into consideration as we continue to have future mining operations here in Mankato," Skilbred said.
 
Jordan Sands has decided to stop blasting indefinitely while they conduct an investigation to figure out the cause and what needs to be done in the future to try and prevent it.

-KEYC News 12

