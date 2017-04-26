Two Injured In Nicollet County Accident Involving School Bus

Two people are injured in an accident involving a school bus in Nicollet County.

It happened just before 4 Tuesday afternoon.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Mary Bibeau, of Roseville, and a school bus driven by 57-year-old Marylou Doherty, of Le Sueur, were both southbound on Highway 169 and collided.

Roads are listed as wet at the time of the accident.

It’s unclear whether or not there were passengers on the bus at the time.

Both Bibeau and Doherty were transported to the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.