Two Injured In Jackson County Car Accident

In Jackson County, two people are injured following a crash northeast of Brewster around 5 p.m. last night.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Renee Green, of Windom was southbound on Highway 60 when another vehicle driven by 18-year-old Samantha Obermoller, of Brewster, crossed the northbound lanes, and yielded before continuing to cross the southbound lanes.

Authorities say Obermoller did not see Green’s vehicle and was struck in the southbound lane.

Green and Obermiller suffered non-life threatening injuries. Green’s 10-year-old passenger was not injured.