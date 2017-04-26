Two Injured In Blue Earth County Wrong-Way Crash

Two people are injured in a wrong-way crash in Blue Earth County.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m.

A vehicle driven by 65–year–old David Chute, of Mankato, was eastbound on the Highway 14 exit ramp to Highway 169. The State Patrol says Chute stopped at the stop sign and then entered the south bound lanes to go north.

That’s when he struck a vehicle driven by 36–year–old Brianna Leigh Preston, of St. Clair.

Preston and Chute suffered non–life threatening injuries in the crash. Chute's passenger was not injured.