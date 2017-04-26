Investigation Begins For Jordan Sands Controlled Blast

The investigation continues into the controlled blast that rocked Mankato Tuesday. The blast registered on the U.S. Geological Services' sensors as a 2.8 magnitude quake.

Jordan Sands' permit to use explosives in Mankato has been temporarily suspended.

The Mankato Department Of Public Safety says they're working with the State Fire Marshal's office, explosives, and blasting experts, and geologists to do a further investigation into why the controlled blast was so strong.



"We have 12 inspections scheduled with building officials to look at structural damage that may have been reported. Those items that might be cosmetic in nature, or property, or belongings damage... people are encouraged to work with their insurance agents on reporting that as well," Deputy Dir. Jeff Bengtson said, of Mankato Dept. of Public Safety.



Mankato Public Safety says they believe the quake was bigger than expected because the pressure wave reflected off of a dense cloud cover... more information will be released once the investigation is complete.