GasBuddy Determines Best & Worst Day To Full Up Gas Tank

A nationwide study by GasBuddy found Mondays to be the best day to fill up your tank on average.

The worst day? Thursday-with the most expensive average price of gas.

GasBuddy says that while the best days change year to year and state to state, getting gas earlier in the week tends to save motorists money.

To put it in perspective the company says..if every U.S. motorist bought gas on Thursday for an entire year, they'd collectively spend an extra $1.1 billion versus filling up on a Monday.