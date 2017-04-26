Have Your Questions Answered From Local Experts On KEYC News 12 Midday

We are revamping our interviews during KEYC News 12 Midday, and we are inviting you to get involved. Beginning May 1, we will feature an 'expert of the day', covering topics that include human and animal health, agriculture, and finances. We invite you to ask any questions you may have in regard to each topic. Our local expert will spend the interview time answering your questions on the given topic.

The day prior to each interview, we will reach out via social media with the topic to be covered. Our topic for May 1 is summer skincare.

You can comment with your question on our Facebook post, or reply to our tweet on Twitter using #KEYCExpert with your question. You can also email your question to tvhering@keyc.com. You can also include where you're watching from. Your name and question could be used on-air during the Midday Expert segments on KEYC News 12 Midday.

If you know of a local expert that would like to be considered to be on our Midday news, email KEYC News 12 Morning/Midday Anchor Kelsey Barchenger at tvhering@keyc.com.