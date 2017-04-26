Truman, Minnesota Teacher Wins Golden Apple Award

A Mankato man is charged with having nearly 30 items of drug paraphernalia in his home.
A Mankato man is charged with having nearly 30 items of drug paraphernalia in his home.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is reminding people out on the rivers canoeing or kayaking to remember to stay safe after a kayaker was reported by missing July 27.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is reminding people out on the rivers canoeing or kayaking to remember to stay safe after a kayaker was reported by missing July 27.
A Minnesota Lake man is injured in an accident yesterday afternoon in Steele County.
A Minnesota Lake man is injured in an accident yesterday afternoon in Steele County.
KEYC News 12's Shawn Loging is on the scene and says fire crews from Lafayette, Courtland and the New Ulm Rural Fire Association were on scene.
KEYC News 12's Shawn Loging is on the scene and says fire crews from Lafayette, Courtland and the New Ulm Rural Fire Association were on scene.
The Mall of America has shut down a ride that's similar to the one that malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair and killed one person and injured seven.
The Mall of America has shut down a ride that's similar to the one that malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair and killed one person and injured seven.