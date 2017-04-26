Truman, Minnesota Teacher Wins Golden Apple Award

This Truman, Minnesota kindergarten teacher has been laying the educational foundation for children at Truman Schools for the last 21 years.

Cindy Graif knows the importance of getting a good start. During her time at Truman Schools, she's gone above and beyond to make sure that every child under her tutelage can get the start they need to build a proper educational future.

"Cindy is the kindest, most caring person you could ever meet, " said First Grade Teacher Jan Ringeisen. "She never has an unkind word to say about anybody and she truly cares about the children in our school."

Mrs. Graif is known as a kindergarten teacher now, but during her time at Truman Schools, she has also taught sixth grade, but she ultimately found her way back to teaching kindergarten.

"She's tireless," added Ringeisen. "She's here on weekends working if she needs to be here on weekends. She put in so many extra hours."

Mrs. Graif's kind heart has left a lasting impression, not only with her current students but with her former students as well.

"I just love my children, so I just try and make sure that they know they are loved and that this is a safe place and that is what they really need to succeed. It's just understanding and caring, and that's what I try to do," said Kindergarten Teacher Cindy Graif.

Sadly this will be Cindy's last year teaching at the school. She has plans to retire at the end of the school year.

"We want to travel and we are going to be moving eventually. We're building a house," said Graif.

She says it's the children that she will miss the most.

"It's the kids. That's what I will miss the most. It's a very rewarding job. It really is. Very worth it," said Graif.