KEYC - MSU Student Entrepreneur Wins $10,000 From Big Ideas Challenge

MSU Student Entrepreneur Wins $10,000 From Big Ideas Challenge

Posted: Updated:
By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Connect
MANKATO, Minn -

Five entrepreneur finalists, four from Minnesota State University Mankato have been working hard leading up to this day to share their business ideas.

"A little nervous but I think we're really confident we've been practicing the last couple of days," Hub Entrepreneur Group said.

"I'm a little bit nervous. I feel confident that I know what my business is about," Messy's Owner, Alex Oldenburg said.

"I mean I think everybody is nervous I'm pretty nervous," Prototec Solutions Owner, John Ruprecht said.

"It's one the biggest days of my life so far," Primary Long boards Owner, Jackson Jones said.

If you're familiar with the TV show Shark Tank, you'll have an idea of how today's competition worked.

Each contestant had ten minutes to share their idea to the panel of judges.

They then had another ten minutes for judges to ask them questions...

So whether it's the hub..

"A food community down in old town Mankato," The Hub Entrepreneur Group said.

Messy's..

"we currently teach group training classes for dogs people can come with their dogs learn obedience, trick classes, some rally classes starting soon," Oldenburg said.

A new way for 3D printing..

"My business is Prototec solutions, LLC. We do affordable printing for the general public," Ruprecht said.

A website builder..

"Where you can make your own online website without having any coding knowledge at all," Webutor Owner, Shaharia Chowdhury said.

Or the idea of taking selling long boards to the next level..

They are all competing for one thing.. $10,000.

But it's not just about the money..

The big ideas challenge has created a way to encourage students to move their businesses to the next level.

"This is not an easy thing to do, to get up and share your baby your thing in front of a whole bunch of people and be wondering what they're going to think of it and they've been preparing for this for weeks and practicing what they're going to say. I'm incredibly proud of them," MSU College of Business Instructor, Yvonne Cariveau said.

Business entrepreneur Jackson Jones of Primary Long boards took home not only the 10 thousand dollar grand prize but also the 2 thousand dollar people's choice award.

Lloyd companies provided the prize money for all three years.

--KEYC News 12

  • ThriveMore>>

  • Thrive: Preventative Exams For Women

    Thrive: Preventative Exams For Women

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:40:49 GMT

    Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...

    Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...

  • Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:01:39 GMT

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

  • THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:52:37 GMT

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

  • THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    Thursday, July 6 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-07-06 22:35:20 GMT

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

  • Thrive: Exercise and Pregnancy

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-05 02:48:38 GMT

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

  • THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    Thursday, June 29 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-06-29 22:39:53 GMT

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

  • THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-06-28 03:45:11 GMT

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

  • THRIVE: WYSIWYG Offering More Than Just Healthy Nutrition

    THRIVE: WYSIWYG Offering More Than Just Healthy Nutrition

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-06-27 16:31:29 GMT

    What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.

    What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.