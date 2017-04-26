MSU Student Entrepreneur Wins $10,000 From Big Ideas Challenge

Five entrepreneur finalists, four from Minnesota State University Mankato have been working hard leading up to this day to share their business ideas.

"A little nervous but I think we're really confident we've been practicing the last couple of days," Hub Entrepreneur Group said.

"I'm a little bit nervous. I feel confident that I know what my business is about," Messy's Owner, Alex Oldenburg said.

"I mean I think everybody is nervous I'm pretty nervous," Prototec Solutions Owner, John Ruprecht said.

"It's one the biggest days of my life so far," Primary Long boards Owner, Jackson Jones said.

If you're familiar with the TV show Shark Tank, you'll have an idea of how today's competition worked.

Each contestant had ten minutes to share their idea to the panel of judges.

They then had another ten minutes for judges to ask them questions...

So whether it's the hub..

"A food community down in old town Mankato," The Hub Entrepreneur Group said.

Messy's..

"we currently teach group training classes for dogs people can come with their dogs learn obedience, trick classes, some rally classes starting soon," Oldenburg said.

A new way for 3D printing..

"My business is Prototec solutions, LLC. We do affordable printing for the general public," Ruprecht said.

A website builder..

"Where you can make your own online website without having any coding knowledge at all," Webutor Owner, Shaharia Chowdhury said.

Or the idea of taking selling long boards to the next level..

They are all competing for one thing.. $10,000.

But it's not just about the money..

The big ideas challenge has created a way to encourage students to move their businesses to the next level.

"This is not an easy thing to do, to get up and share your baby your thing in front of a whole bunch of people and be wondering what they're going to think of it and they've been preparing for this for weeks and practicing what they're going to say. I'm incredibly proud of them," MSU College of Business Instructor, Yvonne Cariveau said.

Business entrepreneur Jackson Jones of Primary Long boards took home not only the 10 thousand dollar grand prize but also the 2 thousand dollar people's choice award.

Lloyd companies provided the prize money for all three years.

