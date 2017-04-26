KEYC - Summer Vacation Leads To Learning Backslide

Summer Vacation Leads To Learning Backslide

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO, MN -

Most schools let out June 1, and while many kids can't wait for summer vacation, they also need to feed their brain over those three months.

Studies have shown that kids can lose about 30 percent of the information they learned in school during the 3 short months of summer.
That can be as much as a whole reading level!
But there are many easy ways to keep your kids engaged in learning throughout their summer vacation to avoid the dreaded backslide.
 
"Just fostering that love for learning can go a long way. Because kids do, if they're not keeping their brains active over the summer, then our jobs at school becomes, at the beginning of the next year, kind of making up for that summer learning, damper learning slide that we see," Scot Johnson, principal of Jefferson Elementary school said. 
 
And Principal Johnson says it can as easy as having your kids read five books, or writing about some of their favorite experiences over the summer.
Many local libraries have reading programs with incentives for kids to pick up books over the summer.
The Blue Earth County Library gives away prizes like gift cards and helicopter rides... and they have fun programs to keep your kids brains as active as they are.
 
"They can earn prizes for time spent reading, or being read to, and then enjoy programs in the auditorium twice weekly through June and July to supplement the reading and learning. Zoo animals come, magic music," Jennifer Cassman, a specialty librarian said. 
 
And MSU is holding their first "Camp Maverick Rec 'N Read", where kids get to move around and play- and learn at the same time. Which pairs nicely with busy kids.
 
"Through that, we saw a huge boost in their motivation for wanting to be there. Just a total energy lift for them. Going in from their recreation to their actual literacy intervention with the clinicians," Briana Spicer, lead Camp Maverick director said. 
 
"With those kids that are struggling with the reading and writing, working on it over the summer is going to boost their skills and overall give them more confidence when they go back to school in the fall," Kelsey Otto, lead Camp Maverick Literacy Director said. 
 
If you'd like to learn more about Camp Maverick Rec N' Read which goes on all of June, you can click here and visit their registration page. 

Rec N' Read is for children in Kindergarten through 5th grade. 

If you'd like to see more of what the Blue Earth County Library is offering with their reading incentive programs, you can click here. 

--KEYC News 12

  • ThriveMore>>

  • Thrive: Preventative Exams For Women

    Thrive: Preventative Exams For Women

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:40:49 GMT

    Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...

    Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...

  • Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Thrive: Pregnancy Myths Part Two

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:01 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:01:39 GMT

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

     With all this advice coming from a variety of sources, it's inevitable that there are some myths in the mix.  Mankato Clinic M.D Mark Taylor says, "The old thing about remember you're eating for two is still out there and pregnancy is not a license to pig out. But you do want to expand your calories a little so it's about 300 calories a day for a normal patient. There are different patients with different." Adding that those extra calories should be healthy choice..

  • THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    THRIVE: Pregnancy Myths

    Thursday, July 13 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-07-13 22:52:37 GMT

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

    Everything from books to magazines to relatives and neighbors have a plethora of advice about pregnancy do's and don'ts.

  • THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    THRIVE: Preparing For Pregnancy

    Thursday, July 6 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-07-06 22:35:20 GMT

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

    Becoming the healthiest version of yourself is the best thing you can do when trying to become pregnant. 

  • Thrive: Exercise and Pregnancy

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-07-05 02:48:38 GMT

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

    There are several healthy habits to practice when pregnant and exercise is one of them

  • THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    THRIVE: Jason Peterson Makes Healthy Lifestyle Change

    Thursday, June 29 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-06-29 22:39:53 GMT

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

    Jason Peterson has made changes to his physical health this past year by joining Kato Crossfit and is seen as a Thriver to friends and family.

  • THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    THRIVE: Making Exercise A Priority

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-06-28 03:45:11 GMT

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

    We are all busy people and lack of motivation and time to squeeze in a workout can get the best of us. 

  • THRIVE: WYSIWYG Offering More Than Just Healthy Nutrition

    THRIVE: WYSIWYG Offering More Than Just Healthy Nutrition

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-06-27 16:31:29 GMT

    What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.

    What You See Is What You Get is about more than just healthy food options.