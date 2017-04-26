Summer Vacation Leads To Learning Backslide

Most schools let out June 1, and while many kids can't wait for summer vacation, they also need to feed their brain over those three months.



Studies have shown that kids can lose about 30 percent of the information they learned in school during the 3 short months of summer.

That can be as much as a whole reading level!

But there are many easy ways to keep your kids engaged in learning throughout their summer vacation to avoid the dreaded backslide.



"Just fostering that love for learning can go a long way. Because kids do, if they're not keeping their brains active over the summer, then our jobs at school becomes, at the beginning of the next year, kind of making up for that summer learning, damper learning slide that we see," Scot Johnson, principal of Jefferson Elementary school said.



And Principal Johnson says it can as easy as having your kids read five books, or writing about some of their favorite experiences over the summer.

Many local libraries have reading programs with incentives for kids to pick up books over the summer.

The Blue Earth County Library gives away prizes like gift cards and helicopter rides... and they have fun programs to keep your kids brains as active as they are.



"They can earn prizes for time spent reading, or being read to, and then enjoy programs in the auditorium twice weekly through June and July to supplement the reading and learning. Zoo animals come, magic music," Jennifer Cassman, a specialty librarian said.



And MSU is holding their first "Camp Maverick Rec 'N Read", where kids get to move around and play- and learn at the same time. Which pairs nicely with busy kids.



"Through that, we saw a huge boost in their motivation for wanting to be there. Just a total energy lift for them. Going in from their recreation to their actual literacy intervention with the clinicians," Briana Spicer, lead Camp Maverick director said.



"With those kids that are struggling with the reading and writing, working on it over the summer is going to boost their skills and overall give them more confidence when they go back to school in the fall," Kelsey Otto, lead Camp Maverick Literacy Director said.



If you'd like to learn more about Camp Maverick Rec N' Read which goes on all of June, you can click here and visit their registration page.

Rec N' Read is for children in Kindergarten through 5th grade.

If you'd like to see more of what the Blue Earth County Library is offering with their reading incentive programs, you can click here.

--KEYC News 12