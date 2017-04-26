Mankato's Free Spring Cleaning Drop Off

It's almost May, which has a lot of people doing their annual spring cleaning.

The city of Mankato wants to remind people that they can bring their unwanted items to the free drop off location-221 Lamm street, right behind the Cub foods in Mankato.

The service is offered every Saturday in May from 7 AM to 2 PM.

They extended their hours from last year because of the high demand.

You can even drop off unwanted or unneeded prescription bottles so they can be disposed of properly...

And they accept old TV's and electronics at the location too!

"It cleans up the neighborhoods, it cleans up the ally's, it cleans up the sides of people's houses, their garages, everything. It just cleans everything up and there's not stuff blowing all over the streets. You could have stuff living in your couches, you know, potentially, sitting out back," Joe Grabianowski, Superintendent of Streets, said.



You must bring a photo ID or a utility bill to prove residence in Mankato.



Items not accepted at the Spring Clean-Up drop off are tires, appliances, recyclables, and hazardous waste.

If you have appliances you want to dispose of, you can call 311 and they will come pick it up for you for a fee of $20. Or, you can bring it to GreenTech for only $8.

If you have hazardous waste you can bring that to Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Wast Facility at 651 Summit Ave.