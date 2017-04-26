Freeze, Frost Advisories Issued for Parts of Iowa

Those in Nebraska and Iowa who've already planted their spring flora might want to bring them inside or cover them up overnight.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for most parts of northeastern Nebraska and Monona County in western Iowa for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A freeze warning means overnight low temperatures are forecast to drop as low as 28 degrees, with below-freezing temperatures expected for several hours.

Sensitive outdoor vegetation may be damaged or killed if left unprotected from the freeze.

The service has also issued a frost advisory for east-central and southeastern Nebraska and much of southwestern Iowa. A frost advisory means overnight lows are forecast between 32 degree and 36 degrees.

-KEYC News 12