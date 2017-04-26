KEYC - 15 Minute Parking Soon To Be A Thing Of The Past

15 Minute Parking Soon To Be A Thing Of The Past

By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Maybe it's the changing make up of downtown, maybe it's a change in how people shop.
 
Either way, Mankato will be doing away with most of if 15 minute parking signs.
 
15 minutes isn't a lot of time to get just about anything done. Perhaps businesses along 2nd street used to be more errand oriented, but that's changed over the years.
 
"In 1998 they made a change, pulled out the parking meters and put in various parking times. 30, 60 and 90 minutes parking. Then in 2006 we changed everything to 2-hour, with some spotty 15 minute parking at intersections," Jeff Johnson, Mankato City Engineer said.

But those exceptions are disappearing as well, giving a uniformity to downtown parking, making things less confusing, and getting full use out of all that space.

The city expects to have the signs changed in the next two months.

