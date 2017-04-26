A Family's Mission to Make it Home

A St. James family whose grandson is suffering from a severe illness in Korea is hoping he can come to Minnesota to receive life-saving care. Now the family looks to reconnect and potentially save future lives.



For the last six years Amber Buysman has been teaching in South Korea, in November her second child, Erick was born.



"During gestation there were some developmental issues they seemed to resolve themselves but he was delivered by cesarean early," Erick's grandfather Virgil Buysman said.



Erick was diagnosed with symptomatic congenital Cytomegalovirus or CMV...an illness many can be infected with and show no symptoms. But for Erick who was born with it, is life threatening.



"It can have a wide range of effect from mild developmental issues to as much as profound deafness, blindness, cerebral palsy, even death," Virgil said.



After learning of Erick's diagnosis, Amber plans to return to Minnesota when her work contract ends in August, where he qualifies for Medicaid and home therapies. Unfortunately two weeks ago, Erick started seizing and wouldn't stop. On top of being deaf, functionally blind and having some brain abnormalities, he is now epileptic.



"We were absolutely devastated, why does he have to have everything. That's not curable and something that could take him at any day. He could have a grand mal seizure, he could stop breathing and that could be the end of his life," Erick's mother Amber Buysman said.



Spurring a search to bring him to the U.S. where he'll have access to the drug ACTH. His condition is so severe that no private insurance company will insure him and the cost to fly is just shy of $200,000. First he needs to be released from the hospital, then he has 7 to 10 days to get to Minnesota.



"Amber is fully able to care for him, administer medication, feed him though an NG tube and we have a portable O2 monitor so we can keep track of his oxygen levels. So we're ready for him to come out of the hospital in Korea but we need to get the letter of discharge from the Korean hospital," Virgil said.



Virgil just returned from Korea to see Erick and bring home Sofia, his 3-year-old granddaughter. Now his attention turns toward reconnecting his entire family.



"I was able to hold Erick last Wednesday and cared for him for 20 hours...it was sad and joyful all at the same time," Virgil said.



A dire situation the family's dealing with ... but is hoping their experience will raise awareness and prevent others from going through the same thing.



You can donate to Erick's you-caring page here. Provided the family receives enough funding to pay medical bills and make it to the U.S. for treatment, any leftover funds will be donated to CMV research.

-KEYC News 12