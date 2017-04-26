Allen to Compete at Senior Greco-Roman World Team Trials

Former Maverick heavy weight Malcolm Allen is wrestling in the U.S. Senior Greco-Roman World Team trials. The MSU big man finished 3rd in the national tournament last December, and is currently ranked 10th in the nation at 130 kilos. If he makes the cut this weekend in Las Vegas, he'll represent Team USA at the World Championships held in Paris this August. In 2016, (Allen's senior season at MSU) Allen finished 2nd in the country at heavyweight. He's currently a volunteer assistant coach with the Maverick Wrestling Team.