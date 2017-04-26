Mavs Look to Finish Regular Season Strong

Coming down to Mankato for Vikings training camp means having a temporary home for a couple weeks while the team prepares for the upcoming season. This year, a couple of veteran players got creative when it comes to staying comfortable off the field.
Following Bridgewater's tragic injury last pre–season, Sam Bradford stepped up as QB one. This Training Camp they're both in Mankato entering the final year of their respective contracts with a number of variables up in the air. Minnesota quarterback Sam Bradford enters his first training camp in Mankato as the starter, while Teddy Bridgewater tries to recover, and get off the active/PUP list. "Right now, I can't even think long term, I have to take it one day at a time...
Minnesota Vikings fifth round pick Rodney Adams is already a fan favorite at training camp, and is documenting his journey with a YouTube channel as he tries to make the Vikes roster.
Teddy Bridgewater says he hasn't had any setbacks in his recovery from the massive injury to his left knee he suffered nearly a year ago in practice with the Minnesota Vikings.
Tuesday night, current and former Peppers players, coaches and their families all gathered at Sibley Park in Mankato for the annual Peppers in the Park event.
For the 52nd time, the Minnesota Vikings have checked into MSU for training camp.
Eagle Lake-native, Coley Ries was named NPF Pitcher of the Week. Out of four pitchers, the former Mav tossed the most innings (with nine) and had no earned or unearned runs. The national champion pitcher only gave up five hits and struck out seven batters for the Texas Charge.
