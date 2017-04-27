Mankato Man Charged With Stealing Vehicle, Firearms

A Mankato man is facing seven felony charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle with firearms inside it.

Police responded to a report of a missing vehicle that had been stolen from a Mankato apartment parking lot Monday morning.

The owner of the vehicle told police that the doors were locked, but there was a spare key inside. The victim also reported over $600 in items inside the vehicle, including two rifles.

Authorities located the missing vehicle early the next morning with 27-year-old Jacob Yien inside.

He was taken into custody. During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered both stolen rifles along with shotgun shells.

Yien is charged with two felony counts of firearm possession, a firearm violation, two counts of theft and two counts of receiving stolen property.