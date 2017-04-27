Trapshooting Team Photo Showing Guns Nixed From Yearbook

A yearbook photo of a high school trapshooting team in Minnesota has been rejected because the students are holding guns.

Big Lake High School trapshooting coach Rhonda Eckerdt says she learned Wednesday from the athletic director that the team picture won't be included in the yearbook because it's against school policy to show firearms in photos.

Team members, coaches and parents say the guns should be viewed as a piece of equipment used in the sport, much like a baseball player holding a bat in a photo. Parent Rick Anderson says ``political correctness has gone way overboard.''

The athletic director has offered to have a team picture taken for the yearbook, but without the guns.

Some parents say they might raise the issue during a school board meeting Thursday.