Mankato Woman Charged With Stealing From Former Employer

A former employee of a kiosk business is accused of stealing multiple items from the location at River Hills Mall.

24-year-old Margerita Whalen, of Mankato, is accused of stealing over $2800 in electronics from the unnamed kiosk and taking money from the cash register back in February.

Court documents say a witness and security footage showed Whalen taking the items as an employee walked away from the kiosk to take out the garbage.

Whalen was hired by the previous kiosk company owner, but was let go in September of 2016 after a background check from the new employer.

She is charged with one count of felony theft. Her court appearance is set for May 18.