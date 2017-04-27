Warrant Out For Arrest Of Two Women Accused Of Check Forgery

A warrant is out for the arrest of two women accused of stealing and forging checks from a Mankato business.

According to the criminal complaint,31-year-old Brittany Sorell and 38-year-old Chelsea Johnson allegedly forged over $450 in checks from the unnamed Mankato business.

The two are accused of issuing the checks at various businesses throughout Mankato and in Pine County.

Both denied involvement in the incidents.

They each have prior felony convictions of forgery or fraud.

Johnson faces three felony counts of check forgery. Sorell is charged with two felony counts of check forgery.

Neither of the women have a permanent address, so police are requesting a warrant for their arrest.