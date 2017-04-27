MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Mental Health Experts Encourage Parent-Child Discussion On 'Thirteen Reasons Why'

Dr. Adam Anderson, a Clinical Psychologist with Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato, joined KEYC News12 this Midday to talk about The Netflix original series 'Thirteen Reasons Why' and its impact on teens and parents.

Some school districts in Minnesota are urging parents to talk to their teens about the series, that includes graphic scenes of sexual assault and suicide.

School officials and mental health experts are concerned the ``13 Reasons Why'' series about a 17-year-old girl who takes her own life could trigger dangerous thoughts and actions by vulnerable teens.

District officials in Anoka-Hennepin, Lakeville, Edina, Eden Prairie and others have sent information to parents to help them talk to their children about the series and the difficult topics it addresses.

Anderson says it's best to approach your child in a conversational way about the series and be careful about imposing ideas and making criticism.

He says suicide is the third leading cause of death in 10-24 year-olds across the nation, and that parents should be aware that it is a real issue.

Resources are available. Those include the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. There's also a Suicide Survivor Support Group that meets on the second flood of MCHS-Mankato on Marsh St. in room 2015 the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. The group is free and provides support and information on the topic.