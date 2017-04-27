New Ulm Public Utilities Overcharged By $1.2 Million

New Ulm Public Utilities gets a large sum back from Hutchinson Utilities Commission. New Ulm Public Utilities will get $1.2 million dollars after Hutchinson Utilities Commission overcharged them from early 2013 through mid-2015.



"We haven't received the money yet, we're in the final negotiations and developing the agreements for the transfer back to the New Ulm Public Utilities. The money will then go to our gas department, and it would go into our account balance," Patrick Wrase, New Ulm Utilities Director said.



Wrase says the meter error occurred because Hutchinson Utilities switched to fracking gas coming from Montana, and the meters here couldn't tell the density difference between that and the natural gas coming from the south.



"The price of the gas changes by the day, so to do the calculation and extend that out to a dollar amount, over two and a half years, that's quite the involved calculation," Wrase said.



New Ulm Residents have some ideas on how New Ulm Public Utilities can spend that $1.2 million.



"Put it towards the youth in the community and more things for the youth and kids to do around here," Zachary Thomas said, a New Ulm resident.



"I mean, if it was put back into the city that'd be great because obviously, we use a lot of the parks and things in the city a ton. Otherwise, you know if they gave it back to the people of New Ulm that'd be great too," Trisha Homan, another New Ulm resident said.



"I don't think at this time we're planning on doing a refund of some sort, but we'll use it to analyze our impact on rates on the year to come," Wrase said.



Either way, the citizens of New Ulm will be getting the money back, just maybe not in form they hoped for. But everyone can agree on this:



"It's nice to have back that's for sure," Wrase said.



