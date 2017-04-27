Waseca Talks Race

Residents of Waseca came together this morning to have a conversation on race.

The program is called "It's Time To Talk".

The event features talks with professionals and facilitators in small table discussions on race.

Participants exchange their thoughts and feelings during the conversation in a non–threatening environment.

"It's really looking at conversations on race from all perspectives. And so it's really inclusive conversation for people to have together and really just start thinking about it more in their daily lives," said Community Engagement Manger for Region Nine Jessica O'Brien

"This really is a process for a community to have ongoing dialogue around race, and how it impacts a community, and then what will we do, Community specifically for us, that will help us, in a sense, move forward on race in a more productive manner," said Bukata Hayes of the Mankato Diversity Council

Region Nine Development Commission sponsored the event in partnership with YWCA Mankato.

This was the first forum of seven that will be hosted in rural Minnesota communities.

The next stop will be St. James in May.