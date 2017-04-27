Funding for MVAC Heat Assist On Hold, Registration Still Open

This cold snap is making people turn their heat on once again, but that's a difficult thing to do for people who are financially strapped.

Minnesota Valley Action Council says their Emergency Assistance Program is on hold until their federal funds come through.

They're hoping the money will arrive quickly, as the amount of money they get to assist people depends on what happened in Washington.

MVAC says even though they're in a holding period, people should come and apply for financial help as soon as possible for when the funds do come through.



"We continue to get applications in here. Which is really tough, because this time of year most people are coming in with application in one hand, and possibly a disconnect or a past-due bill in the other because that's what drove them to come in so late," Pam Wild, EAP Coordinator for MVAC said.



You can apply for heating assistance until May 31.

MVAC can also recommend some other agencies to help keep your home warm until spring can finally feel like spring again.