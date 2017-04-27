Take A Tour Of The New St. Peter High School

St. Peter High School students will be getting an upgrade next year as the new high school comes together brick by brick.

It won't be long before the hallways are filled with faculty, staff, and students. The St. Peter school district hosted a media tour today on Thursday to show the progress of the new high school as construction is nearing 75% completion.

"Last June, almost coming up on a year, is when we first started coming up out of the ground. This point we are probably about 75% done," said operations and maintenance supervisor Marc Bachman.

Construction started back in fall of 2015.

The new St. Peter High School will have some of the latest technologies, from the science room to the locker room with energy efficiency being one of its many focal points. The building will utilize natural light wherever possible.

"The Capstone Chemistry Lab is also one of the highlights of the school. It has eight stations in there where students can actually do experiments. That's exciting to see. We're also going to see the gymnasium. The theater just blows your mind. Everybody from St. Peter who has been in the high school theater... we've never had anything like this. It's quite special," said Bachman.

It is hoped by mid–July faculty and staff can move into the building to prep for the upcoming school year.

"We are within 2 1/2 months of substantial completion. Furniture and other equipment will start moving in on July 17th. The administration will move in on July 31st, and teachers and sports will all start up on August 14th. So at that point, this place will be pretty busy and filled with the people that will be working and learning out here," said Bachman.