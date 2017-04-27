Social Media Helping Police Reach Out To Their Communities

For many people, it's hard to go ten minutes without checking Facebook and Twitter for the latest status in their news feed.

Among the crowded stream, police departments are also trying to engage with the public.

For New Ulm Police Patrol Officers Eric Gramentz and Sara Schlingmann, their primary jobs are patrolling the streets in the city of more than 13,000.

But earlier this year, they started patrolling another beat.

Officer Schlingmann said, "We were following some other police departments [on social media], and we saw that we were lacking the opportunity that they had. We saw people basically solving crimes through Facebook."

Officer Gramentz and Schlingmann launched the official New Ulm Police Department Facebook page at the end of January using what other departments have done as a launching point. So far, they've amassed a following of about 2500.

Officer Gramentz said, "This allows us to openly give the message in a way they're easy to understand and to help benefit them and us."

For some departments, they haven't just received likes, they've gone viral.

The Wyoming Police Department has a Twitter following well over 15,000, nearly double the population they've served.

In Iowa, Ames Police and Iowa State University Police posted a video earlier this month that been viewed 900,000 times, providing a good laugh and promoting a civic message.

Officer Gramentz said, "It definitely shows the side of law enforcement that is serious and also can be funny. Most importantly, we want people to understand that we're just like them, we're just doing a different type of job."

The New Ulm Police Department has done posts marking April Fools and recognizing the service of their retiring K9.

And in just a few months, the department has seen it pay off in other ways, providing messages about weather and snow emergencies to solving crime investigation.

Officer Gramentz said, "We've had instances where we get a business that provides a photograph of a suspect for a theft, and it hangs on our squad room door for a couple of days, and at the same time, we've put that picture up on Facebook and we had one case where it took 57 minutes, and the case was solved."

Officer Schlingmann said, "Simple things like lost dogs, we post those up. We would have dogs sit sometimes for weeks before we find the owners and this gets spread so fast that usually, we have a call by the end of the day."

This page isn't just about the likes but helping the department reach out and connect with the residents they protect and serve, not just in a virtual community, but on the streets they patrol.

Officer Schlingmann said, "Yes, I've actually had people approach me and say, "Geez, I didn't realize everything the police department did. I thought you guys just gave tickets to people." And they didn't realize the social involvement that we have, all the activities we're involved with."

According to data collected by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, well over 95 percent of law enforcement departments in the United States use social media in some way.

In their 2016 report, 91 percent of agencies report using the platform for notifying the public about public safety concerns, and 89 percent of departments says it serves as a community engagement and outreach tool.

It's even helping New Ulm Police touch on some of the issues they have in their community.

Officer Gramentz said, "When we're able to give a message that these things [crimes] happen here; it often surprises people but also makes them aware of what we're doing to serve them and the public."

Officer Gramentz and Schlingmann say it has been received well so far and they've developed a long-term plan for their social media account, including involving more people from the department and hosting events, but of course to learn more...

Officer Schlingmann said, "I just think everybody should follow our Facebook page."

New Ulm Police has developed a social media policy to govern the use of their Facebook page.

--KEYC News 12