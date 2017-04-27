KEYC - How To Keep Your Grapes Warm

How To Keep Your Grapes Warm

By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
To combat the cold, Chankaska turns to the basics... fire. Diesel fueled fire, making good use of the land and basic physics.
 
The grapes being grown at Chankaska were developed by the University of Minnesota to survive the harsh winter. But the buds are still susceptible.

You have to go that extra mile when you're growing grapes outside of California.

